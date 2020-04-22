The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUP, ALGN and TUFN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)

Investors Affected: January 30, 2019 - February 24, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Tupperware Brands Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate the accounting and liabilities of one of its brands, Fuller Mexico; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/tupperware-brands-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=6128&from=1

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Investors Affected: April 24, 2019 - July 24, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Align Technology, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Align was then experiencing a significant decline in demand for its products in the important Chinese market; (b) Chinese consumer sentiment towards the Company was deteriorating; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Align and its businesses were lacking in a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/align-technology-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6128&from=1

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Investors Affected: securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Tufin's April 2019 initial public offering

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tufin's customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to North America; (2) Tufin's business was deteriorating, primarily in North America; (3) as a result, Tufin's representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/tufin-software-technologies-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=6128&from=1

