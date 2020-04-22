MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) has designed, tested and selected with the support of the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation the candidate formulation which can now enter preclinical development

MedinCell has demonstrated in vivo the feasibility of a contraceptive based on its BEPO technology, administered by subcutaneous injection, fully bioresorbable and active for six months (mdc-WWM program)

The Bill Melinda Gates Foundation grant of $19 million over four years will fund preclinical activities and an initial clinical study (cf. press release of November 28, 2019)

MedinCell owns all commercial rights worldwide, including in the United States, where contraception is a 5 billion market

It is the sixth product based on MedinCell's BEPO technology to enter regulatory development

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

