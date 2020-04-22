Compressor Controls Corporation looks to replicate success of Yamal LNG turbomachinery control strategy in latest Arctic region project

Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Russia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - Compressor Controls Corporation (CCC), the global leader in liquefied natural gas turbomachinery controls and a division of Roper Technologies Inc., has been awarded multiple contracts for the Arctic LNG 2 project. The contracts represent the latest collaboration between Novatek and CCC, which previously worked together on turbomachinery optimization and standardization for the Yamal LNG project.

A major LNG development located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region's Gydan Peninsula, the Arctic LNG 2 project boasts an expected production capacity of 19.8 million tons per year. In CCC, Novatek has selected the world's leading turbomachinery controls expert-one that has its controls on 95.5% of the global LNG market's MTPAs.

Under the contracts, CCC will oversee the turbomachinery controls and optimization of all three 6.6 MTPA LNG trains' centrifugal compressors and expanders. In addition to spearheading anti-surge, performance, quench and other advanced controls, CCC will provide an emulator for use during the plant simulation and its eventual OTS. The company will leverage specialized local and global teams, and collaborate with the field's leading OEMs, to execute and deliver state-of-the-art control algorithms.

"These contracts recognize CCC's performance on the Yamal LNG project and allow us to continue strengthening our partnership with Novatek," said CCC Director of Global Projects, Osama Abou Shabab. "We're proud that Novatek has entrusted our global team to control all critical and non-critical machines in its hallmark Arctic LNG 2 project. CCC's field-tested, proven control techniques and algorithms will maintain and improve the project's targeted RAM."

The Arctic LNG 2 project includes constructing three LNG trains at 6.6 million tons per annum each, using gravity-based structure (GBS) platforms. The project is based on the hydrocarbon resources of the Utrenneye field. As of Dec. 31, 2018, the Utrenneye field's 2P reserves under PRMS totaled 1,138 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 57 million tons of liquids. Under the Russian classification, reserves totaled 1,978 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 105 million tons of liquids.

Project participants include NOVATEK (60%), Total (10%), CNPC (10%), CNOOC Limited (10%) and the Japan Arctic LNG, consortium of Mitsui & Co and JOGMEC (10%). OOO Arctic LNG 2 owns an LNG export license.

Visit novatek.ru/en/business/arctic-lng to learn more about the Arctic LNG 2 project. For more on CCC and Novatek, visit cccglobal.com and novatek.ru.

About CCC

CCC is the leader in turbomachinery train optimization services for the upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas industry. Engineers and plant managers optimize plant efficiency every day utilizing CCC's expertise. Since 1974, over 37,000 installations have benefited from over two billion hours of CCC's operational experience. This expertise is codified in a comprehensive platform of hardware, software and consulting services that optimize turbomachinery to increase yield, reduce downtime and enhance plant safety.

