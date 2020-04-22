Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - Human Unitec International Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) (HMNU) (The Company), is an International Project Financing, Development, and Asset Management Corporation specializes in medical and wellness projects, renewable and recycle, alternative energy and emerging growth companies (Green Energy). www.hmnuinc.com and www.humanunitecinternational.com.

Since 2017 HMNU own and develop the MSK KINESIS Tecnology including but not limited to several innovative tested devices for wellness and medical applications.

MSK KINESIS devices offer cutting edge technology for medical and wellness treatments that have been proven effective in Italy for over 14 years. Working exclusively with a founding MD in Italy, we have developed the technology and methods to improve a wide array of patients' physical medical needs. MSK KINESIS Therapy makes it possible to prevent and treat the blood clot and thrombosis.

The Company, on April 15, 2020, signed a binding final contract with Life Science S.R.L for the acquisition of the exclusive commercial rights for USA, Canada and South America of an innovative and efficace natural supplement based of astanxantine for the treatment of respiratory and inflammatory problems caused by infections and uncontrolled virus. https://www.life-science.it.

Dr. Gianfranco Gherardelli and Dr.Pierangelo Panceri of Life Science S.R.L., states, "After years or research we are pleased with the introduction of these products where Immune health treatment has never been more important." The Company, in partnership with Life Science IT, will be developing commercial distribution of Astaxanthin. Astaxanthin contained in Astaxcare derived from the single-celled alga Haematococcus Pluvialis, is the most powerful antioxidant and anti-aging molecule found in nature, discovered to date. Given its particular chemical structure, Astaxanthin is able to neutralize free radicals inside and outside the cells. The vitamins C and E present in the Astaxcare capsules further enhance their effect.

The Potential Role of Astaxanthin:

In pre-clinical and clinical studies, astaxanthin has demonstrated the ability to decrease levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-1, IL-6, TNF-a, and CRP) in multiple models of disease and in several patient populations. Astaxanthin has also demonstrated exceptional safety in multiple animal models, has been used extensively in humans for two decades as a dietary supplement, and is GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe), according to FDA regulations.

The Company will promptly update about the developments of those important MSK KINESIS applications and products, including the projected of the financial revenues which these activities are anticipated to generate.

Shareholders are invited to follow our company on our official twitter account at: https://twitter.com/HMNU_1.

Human Unitec International Inc.

767 Arthur Godfrey Road

Miami Beach

FL 33140

Contact: Telephone (917) 821-9585

Email: Hmnu@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/HMNU_1

www.hmnuinc.com

www.humanunitecinternational.com

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Human Unitec International Inc., (HMNU), a startup company, and certain of the plans and objectives of HMNU with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where HMNU operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, HMNU actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54752