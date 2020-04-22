Global Cloud Xchange ("GCX" or the "Company"), a leading provider of global managed next-generation network, announces the appointment of one new member to its Board of Directors.

Joining the board is Carl Grivner. Mr. Grivner will serve on the Audit Committee, focusing on the renewed industry-leading phase of GCX, as the Company successfully emerges from a voluntary pre-packaged Chapter 11 restructuring. This appointment brings GCX's total board membership to five.

"We are excited to welcome Carl to our Board of Directors. Carl brings extensive international executive leadership experience, which is vital to our future operations and strategy," said Jim Ousley, Chairman of Global Cloud Xchange. "Carl's counsel and expertise will bring energy to our board and bolster our commitment to building industry-leading solutions to serve our customers and shareholders better."

Mr. Grivner is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Colt Technology Services, where he has been since January 2016. Carl has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications and technology industry, including 12 years' operating at the level of CEO for major companies in North and Central America, Europe, and Asia. Before joining Colt, he served three years in Singapore as Chief Executive Officer of Pacnet, directing the global strategy of one of Asia's leading end-to-end communications service providers. Previously, Mr. Grivner held leadership positions for numerous companies, including Cable Wireless plc, Ameritech, and IBM.

ABOUT GLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) offers network services that power digital transformation for enterprises, new media providers, and telecoms carriers. We cover all aspects of cloud-centric connectivity from managed SD-WAN and hybrid networks, to direct Cloud connections and 100 Gbps+ waves. With a pedigree going back 30+ years, GCX are experts in providing connectivity throughout the Emerging Markets Corridor into Asia via the vast GCX subsea network (the world's largest private submarine cable network), with extensions available into more than 200 countries worldwide. www.globalcloudxchange.com

