NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: Interim Report January-March 2020

First quarter 2020

Net profit for the first quarter amounted to MSEK -4.0 (15.8).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.35 (1.33).

Net asset value amounted to MSEK 704 (SEK 63.13 per share) at March 31, 2020, compared to MSEK 710 (SEK 63.63 per share) at December 31, 2019.

Net cash amounted to MSEK 188 (SEK 16.86 per share) at March 31, 2020, compared to MSEK 230 (SEK 20.60 per share) at December 31, 2019.

The 2020 Annual General Meeting resolved to pay a dividend of 3.00 SEK per share for FY 2019.

Comments by the CEO

Including the dividend paid, the net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 3.9% during the first quarter of 2020. However, the recent turbulent market conditions may result in a material impact on the valuation of NAXS's private equity fund investments and other investments in the coming quarters.

The Future Prospects section of this report sets forth a sensitivity analysis showing the impact a change in valuation in NAXS's holdings would have on the company's results.

Lennart Svantesson

Financial summary

2020

1/1-03/31 2019

1/1-03/31 Net profit/loss for the period, KSEK -3 950 15 839

2020

03/31 2019

12/31 Private equity fund investments, KSEK 497 471 436 026 Private equity fund investments in % of equity 71 57 Remaining commitments, KSEK 111 024 73 313 Total exposure to private equity fund investments, KSEK 608 495 509 339 Other investments, KSEK 18 839 64 052 Net cash, KSEK 188 012 260 430 Private equity fund investments per share, SEK 44.61 36.61 Other investments per share, SEK 1.69 5.38 Net cash per share, SEK 16.86 21.87 Net asset value per share, SEK 63.13 63.75 Share price, SEK 44.50 48.40

Attachment