NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: Interim Report January-March 2020

First quarter 2020
- Net profit for the first quarter amounted to MSEK -4.0 (15.8).
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.35 (1.33).
- Net asset value amounted to MSEK 704 (SEK 63.13 per share) at March 31, 2020, compared to MSEK 710 (SEK 63.63 per share) at December 31, 2019.
- Net cash amounted to MSEK 188 (SEK 16.86 per share) at March 31, 2020, compared to MSEK 230 (SEK 20.60 per share) at December 31, 2019.
- The 2020 Annual General Meeting resolved to pay a dividend of 3.00 SEK per share for FY 2019.
Comments by the CEO
Including the dividend paid, the net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 3.9% during the first quarter of 2020. However, the recent turbulent market conditions may result in a material impact on the valuation of NAXS's private equity fund investments and other investments in the coming quarters.
The Future Prospects section of this report sets forth a sensitivity analysis showing the impact a change in valuation in NAXS's holdings would have on the company's results.
Lennart Svantesson
Financial summary
|2020
1/1-03/31
|2019
1/1-03/31
|Net profit/loss for the period, KSEK
|-3 950
|15 839
|2020
03/31
|2019
12/31
|Private equity fund investments, KSEK
|497 471
|436 026
|Private equity fund investments in % of equity
|71
|57
|Remaining commitments, KSEK
|111 024
|73 313
|Total exposure to private equity fund investments, KSEK
|608 495
|509 339
|Other investments, KSEK
|18 839
|64 052
|Net cash, KSEK
|188 012
|260 430
|Private equity fund investments per share, SEK
|44.61
|36.61
|Other investments per share, SEK
|1.69
|5.38
|Net cash per share, SEK
|16.86
|21.87
|Net asset value per share, SEK
|63.13
|63.75
|Share price, SEK
|44.50
|48.40
Attachment
