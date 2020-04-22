RUBIS RUBIS: Arrangements for the Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting of June 11, 2020 22-Apr-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, April 22, 2020, 5:35 pm In light of the evolving circumstances tied to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and in accordance with the Order (Ordonnance) issued on March 25, 2020 under No. 2020-321 authorizing general meetings to be held without the presence of the shareholders and the persons entitled to attend them, the Rubis Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting will exceptionally be held behind closed doors at the Company's registered office located at 46 rue Boissière - 75116 Paris, without the physical attendance of the shareholders. It will not be possible to satisfy any admission card requests from shareholders. Shareholders are invited to vote by mail using the voting / proxy form contained in the Notice of Meeting, which is also available on the Company's website (https://rubis.fr/en/ [1]) under "Shareholders" - "General Meeting". The Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website at 2pm (Paris time). It will also be taped for deferred viewing. It will not be possible to ask questions or to submit draft amendments or new resolutions during the Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting. You may submit your questions in writing ahead of the Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting, preferably by e-mail (ag@rubis.fr), making sure to enclose a document certifying the registration of your shares. All the practical information is available on the Company's website under "Shareholders" - "General Meeting". Next publication: First-quarter revenues on May 6, 2020 (after market close) Press contact Shareholder contact PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie RUBIS - Investor Gabrieli Relations Tel. +(33) 1 44 82 48 33 Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Arrangements for the Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting of June 11, 2020 Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QQRKDVKMIT [2] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1027651 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1027651 22-Apr-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2236e4acfedd8c1ea176471109cfcc14&application_id=1027651&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a49e34fc6912c89008ec93af24849669&application_id=1027651&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

