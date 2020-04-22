Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850561 ISIN: US1344291091 Ticker-Symbol: CSC 
Tradegate
21.04.20
18:00 Uhr
46,050 Euro
-1,190
-2,52 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,76546,93519:27
46,76046,95019:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY32,600+1,21 %
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY46,050-2,52 %