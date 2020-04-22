Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - Long Term Incentive program, new awards

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA ("Hexagon Composites" or the "Company") has decided to provisionally award up to 3 711 634 Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under a Long-Term Incentive Program (LTIP).

The PSU allocation is in accordance with the Board of Director's compensation policy for the senior executive management. This policy is described in "Declaration to the Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA concerning determination of Salary and other remuneration to the CEO and other Management", which was approved at the Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2020 (the "AGM").

"The long-term incentive program is in accordance with our ambitions as a company. It stretches over a two-year performance period and looks ahead to a Hexagon that weathers the effects of COVID-19 with strong leadership and sound decisions," says Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Group.

The PSUs are non-transferable and will vest in Q1 2023 subject to satisfaction of the applicable vesting conditions. The number of PSUs to be allotted in Q1 2022 will be determined by the company's achievement of targets in a two-year performance period, 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2021.

The minimum to be attained is 0, while the maximum is 3 711 634. Each vested PSU will give the holder the right to receive one share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to the par value of the shares being NOK 0.10.

The total number of outstanding options, RSUs and PSUs are now 1 580 000, 149 994 and 4 714 059 respectively.

Of the maximum 3 711 634 provisionally awarded PSUs, maximum 1 740 866 PSUs have provisionally been awarded to primary insiders as listed below:

Primary insider: Title Max potential PSU award Min. award Allotted PSUs Holding Options Holding Shares Baik, Seung President Agility Fuel Solutions 197 080 0 74 097 Bandele, David CFO 131 386 0 34 538 80 000 88 317 Chudzick, Heiko EVP Operations 131 386 0 34 538 80 000 Engeset, Jon Erik 1 Group President & CEO 197 080 0 50 717 120 000 263 554 Griffiths, Andrew CFO Agility 131 386 0 49 397 Häberli, Frank VP Business Development 49 270 0 12 952 80 000 65 261 Holum, Morten President Hexagon Purus 131 386 0 Kleschinski, Michael SVP Hexagon Purus 131 386 0 34 538 80 000 41 044 Krick, Dan SVP Organizational Development 131 386 0 34 538 80 000 24 896 Romer, Karen SVP Communications 98 540 0 Rotevatn, Sindre 2 Senior Finance Manager 16 422 0 7 000 Schimenti, Jack President Hexagon Mobile Pipeline 131 386 0 34 538 230 000 98 803 Siedlecki, George CFO Hexagon North America 131 386 0 34 538 80 000 46 010 Stavheim, Skjalg Sylte President Hexagon Ragasco 131 386 0 34 538 80 000 104 155

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com







1 199 448 shares are held by Dionysos AS, a company 100% controlled by Jon Erik Engeset.

2 The shares are held by Bonsens AS, a company 100% controlled by Sindre Rotevatn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act