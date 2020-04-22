The global plant based protein products market is poised to grow by USD 6.53 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Plant Based Protein Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Soy protein, Wheat protein, Pea protein, and Others), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the expanding global vegan population base. In addition, the growth in organized retailing is anticipated to boost the growth of the plant-based protein products market.

Many individuals, especially millennials across the globe are adopting vegan lifestyles with the rising awareness about numerous health benefits of plant-based protein products. These dietary products contain beneficial plant compounds, antioxidants, and high level of fiber content. Vegan diets help to lose weight and are rich in magnesium, folate, potassium, and vitamins A, C, and E. The consumption of plant-based protein products helps in lowering the blood sugar levels and improve the function of kidney. Countries such as the UK, Germany, and France are promoting the adoption of a vegan lifestyle among their citizens. The number vegans in the UK is expected to exceed 3 million in the coming years. Thus, the expanding global vegan population base is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Plant-Based Protein Products Market Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates the business under various segments such as Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The company offers soy protein, under the brand name CLARISOY. They also provide soluble fibers, proteins, emulsifiers, flavor systems, natural colors, hydrocolloids, and more.

Cargill Inc

Cargill Inc offers products through the following business units: Animal Nutrition Protein, Food Ingredients Applications, Origination Processing, and Industrial Financial Services. The company provides Prolia Soy Flour and Prosante Textured Soy Flour.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Electronics and Imaging, Nutrition and Biosciences, Transportation and Industrial, and Safety and Construction. The company provides soy protein and pea protein.

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Bars, Cereals Snacks, Cheese, Sports Performance Nutrition, Lifestyle Nutrition Supplements, and Other. The company provides BarHarvest Pea Protein and HarvestPro Pea Proteins.

Kerry Group Plc

Kerry Group Plc offers products through the following business segments: Taste Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The company provides ProDiem and Hyprol. They also offer taste and nutrition solutions and chilled food products.

Plant Based Protein Products Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Soy protein

Wheat protein

Pea protein

Others

Plant Based Protein Products Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

