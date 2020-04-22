Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT)(Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that it will hold its Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2020 at 9.00 am CEST behind closed doors.

In order to guarantee the safety of all, and in compliance with the public health guidelines promulgated by the French government aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors decided to keep the General Assembly behind closed doors, that is to say, without the presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

GenSight Biologics therefore invites those of its shareholders who planned to attend its General Meeting to give their proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to vote by proxy using the form provided for this purpose and downloadable from the Company's website (www.gensight-biologics.com). The voting procedures are set out in detail in the notice of meeting published in the French BALO and in a legal gazette on April 13, 2020.

The Company also indicates that as an exception to Section III of Article R. 225-85 of the French Commercial Code, a shareholder who has already either expressed his or her vote by mail, sent a proxy or requested an admission card or a certificate of participation, may choose another means of participation in the General Meeting provided that his or her instruction to this effect reaches the Company within the time required for the new mode of participation chosen. The previous instructions received will then be cancelled.

The Meeting will be broadcast live on April 29 at 9.00 am CEST by webcast and conference call in French on the Company's website (www.gensight-biologics.com). It will be possible to ask questions in writing after the presentations and the announcement of the results of the voting on the resolutions. A replay will be available after the Meeting.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is in Phase III trials in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to the eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005831/en/

Contacts:

GenSight Biologics

Thomas Gidoin

Chief Financial Officer

tgidoin@gensight-biologics.com

+33 (0)1 76 21 72 20

RooneyPartners

Media Relations

Marion Janic

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1-212-223-4017

LifeSci Advisors

Investor Relations

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 (0)6 69 99 37 83

James Palmer

Retail Investors

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com

+33 (0)7 60 92 77 74