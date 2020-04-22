Future plc: Future PLC Completes Acquisition of TI Media

U.K.'s Competition Markets Authority gives final clearance

LONDON, UK and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / The U.K.'s Competition Markets Authority has approved Future PLC's acquisition of TI Media, Future announced on April 20th.

Future had announced its intention to acquire TI Media on October 30, 2019, and has been working closely with the Competition Markets Authority since that time to satisfy its requirements. The CMA asked Future to divest itself of World Soccer, Amateur Photographer and Trusted Reviews, and Future has now done so.

"The acquisition of TI Media makes Future the largest magazine publisher in the U.K.," said Future CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne. "It also strengthens Future's position in the U.S., where it was already the top technology publisher. Future's innovative commerce content - answering reader questions about various products and offering those products through our brands - enable us to continue to serve our readers well despite broader economic headwinds."

TI's portfolio incorporates brands including Decanter, Country Life, Wallpaper* and Woman & Home. TI Media brings to Future a presence in the Wine, Golf, Equestrian, Country Living, TV Listings and Gardening verticals and deepens and extends Future's strength in Home, Cycling and Country Sports.

The addition of TI's compelling female-focused, sporting and home-interest brands enables Future to engage larger male and female audiences both digitally and in print, using its SEO expertise and proprietary technology platforms.

About Future

Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams.

The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands include TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware.

The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with over 75 publications and over 568 bookazines published per year, totalling global circulation of 1.1 million. The Magazine portfolio spans technology, games and entertainment, music, creative and photography, hobbies, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

Media contact

UK - Laura Cameron

Future plc

+44 20 7042 4000

l aura.cameron@futurenet.com

UK - Zack Sullivan

Future plc

+44 20 7042 4432

zack.sullivan@futurenet.com

SOURCE: Future plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586385/Future-PLC-Completes-Acquisition-of-TI-Media