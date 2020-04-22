Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: Availability of the preparatory documents for the General Meeting of shareholders, to be held in camera without the physical attendance of the shareholders. The presentation (in French) will be webcast on the company's website. 22-Apr-2020 / 19:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies announces that the preliminary documents (in French) for its May 13, 2020 General Meeting are now available. The General Meeting will be held without the physical attendance of shareholders and webcast on the company's website. Preparatory documents to the General meeting are available on Voltalia's website According to the applicable regulatory dispositions, the preparatory documents (French version only) mentioned in the article R 225-83 of French « Code du Commerce » have been published on the company's website. These documents are also available to the shareholders, effective from the Meeting notification date, upon request to their bank or broker, who will forward it, along with the certificate of ownership, to Voltalia. The official Prior Notice of Meeting specifying the meeting's agenda and the draft resolutions to be voted was published in the French official bulletin of legal notices (the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires" - BALO) on April 8, 2020. The meeting notification will be published in the BALO as well as in a newspaper for legal notices on April 24, 2020. Special procedures for participating to the general meeting in the context of the health crisis A general meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders, broadcast in the form of a webcast Due to the quarantine measures connected to the Covid-19 epidemic, the General Meeting to be held on May 13, 2020 cannot take place physically and therefore will be held in camera. Shareholders will nevertheless be able to follow the General Meeting online, via a link available in the investors section of the Company's website: https://www.voltalia.com/uk/investors [1] Questions are to be asked, in the written form, ahead of the General meeting In accordance with Article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders may send written questions on any topic to the Board of Directors, which will answer them during the meeting. Questions must be sent (preferably) by email to AG2020@voltalia.com or via registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt to 84 boulevard de Sébastopol - 75003 Paris. These questions must be submitted no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the General Meeting. Written questions from shareholders which will be sent to the Company after this deadline but before the general meeting via the address AG2020@voltalia.com will be dealt with as far as possible. Furthermore, insofar as the general meeting is held without the physical presence of the shareholders, shareholders may not ask oral questions or propose new resolutions during the general meeting. Voting Any shareholder, regardless of the number of shares held, is entitled to participate in the meeting either by having the chairman of the meeting represent them or by voting by post: · for shareholders whose shares are registered: send the postal voting or proxy form that they will receive with the notice of meeting to the following address: BNP PARIBAS Securities Services - CTO Assemblées Générales - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9 rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex. · for shareholders whose shares are bearer shares: request the postal voting or proxy form from the intermediary that manages the shareholder's securities as from the date of notice of the General Meeting. This postal voting or proxy form must be accompanied by a shareholding certificate issued by the financial intermediary and sent to: BNP PARIBAS Securities Services - CTO Assemblées Générales - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9 rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex. To be counted, postal ballots must be received by the issuer or the general meetings department of BNP Paribas Securities Services no later than three days before the date of the General Meeting. About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com [2]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to corporates, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

April 22, 2020 13:59 ET (17:59 GMT)