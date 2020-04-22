Next Level Marketing Discusses Google's Commitment of $800+ Million to Support Small Businesses and Crisis Response

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / There is no doubt that businesses both large and small have taken a major hit since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. As COVID-19 sweeps through the largest cities in the US, it's impact is being felt well beyond the over 793,000 individuals confirmed to be or have been infected.

Projections published by CNBC estimate that over the next five months, over 7 million small businesses may permanently shut down due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 and "stay at home" orders. To add insult to injury, the US Labor Department revealed that over 16 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the 3-weeks ending on April 4th.

Although the pandemic is first and foremost a very human tragedy, impacting millions worldwide, it is also poised to have a significant and lasting impact on the global economy.

But there is a silver lining. In addition to a massive $2 trillion government stimulus package, Google has committed to $800+ million to support small businesses during these trying times.

Next Level Marketing wants to help educate small businesses and local communities about the support and resources now available to help them through these difficult times.

Google's $800+ Commitment to Small Businesses

Recently, Google disclosed it will be committing more than $800 million dollars as part of its continued efforts to support organizations, small businesses, and healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Small Business (SMB) Ad Credits

Out of the $800 million, Search Engine Land reported that $340 million will be allocated in ad credits for both small and medium-sized businesses. According to Google, eligible advertisers will begin to see notifications regarding available ad credits in their Google Ads accounts. In order to be eligible, a business must have had an active Google Ads account since January 1, 2019.

These credits will be available for use throughout 2020 and may be utilized for ads as part of any campaign type across the following:

YouTube

Search

Display

Other Ad Grants Available

Further sweetening the pot as it were, Google has committed to adding an additional $20 million in ad grants to NGOs and community financial institutions to run public service announcements on available relief resources and funds for small businesses. According to Google, it hopes to "Alleviate some of the costs to stay in touch with their customers"

These funds and other grants are meant to enable and empower communities, organizations, and government agencies to provide critical information regarding COVID-19 safety, prevention, support, and resources.

Those interested in learning more about Google grants and additional resources for small businesses are encouraged to reach out for support.

