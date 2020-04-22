

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF):



-Earnings: -$61 million in Q1 vs. $206 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.22 in Q1 vs. $0.74 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $0.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.60 per share -Revenue: $1.61 billion in Q1 vs. $1.72 billion in the same period last year.



