Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C08F ISIN: IE00B58JVZ52 Ticker-Symbol: STT 
Tradegate
22.04.20
15:33 Uhr
46,305 Euro
+0,490
+1,07 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,15044,50522:55
46,43547,21522:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC46,305+1,07 %