

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $320 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $195 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $363 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $2.72 billion from $2.31 billion last year.



Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $363 Mln. vs. $263 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.38 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de