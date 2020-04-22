

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) reported a first quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.03 compared to profit of $0.91, prior year. Hold-normalized adjusted loss per share was $0.02, for the quarter. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.11, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter net revenue was $1.78 billion, a decrease of 51.1% from the prior year quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $2.1 billion for the quarter.



The company's unrestricted cash balances as of March 31, 2020 were $2.60 billion. Total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases, was at $12.30 billion.



