

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Thursday see an advance estimate for Q1 gross domestic product, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, GDP was up 1.3 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year.



Japan will see preliminary April results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs. In March, the manufacturing index score was 44.8, while services came in at 33.8 and the composite was 36.2.



Japan also will see final February figures for its leading and coincident indexes; their previous scores were 92.1 and 95.8, respectively.



Singapore will see March numbers for consumer prices; in February, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide March data for consumer prices; in February, inflation jumped 2.2 percent on year.



New Zealand will release March figures for credit card spending; in February, spending was down 0.6 percent on month and up 2.5 percent on year.



