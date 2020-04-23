Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUES ISIN: US2547091080 Ticker-Symbol: DC7 
Tradegate
22.04.20
16:27 Uhr
32,000 Euro
+0,400
+1,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,20032,60022.04.
31,80033,00022.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES32,000+1,27 %