Technavio has been monitoring the white tea market and it is poised to grow by USD 171.82 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Carrubba Inc., Nestlé SA, The Republic of Tea, Unilever Group, and Vicony Teas Co. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of white tea will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Health benefits of white tea have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
White Tea Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
White tea market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
White Tea Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our white tea market report covers the following areas:
- White Tea Market Size
- White Tea Market Trends
- White Tea Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing use of white tea in the cosmetic industry as one of the prime reasons driving the white tea market growth during the next few years.
White Tea Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the white tea market, including some of the vendors such as Carrubba Inc., Nestlé SA, The Republic of Tea, Unilever Group, and Vicony Teas Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the white tea market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
White Tea Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist white tea market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the white tea market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the white tea market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of white tea market vendors
