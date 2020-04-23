Technavio has been monitoring the interactive children's books market and it is poised to grow by USD 755.13 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Corus Entertainment Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co., Lagardère Group, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy.name Ltd., Scholastic Corp., and ViacomCBS Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the use of interactive books for early literacy will offer immense growth opportunities, digital addiction will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of interactive books for early literacy has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, digital addiction might hamper market growth.

Interactive Children's Books Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Interactive children's books Market is segmented as below:

Type Physical Books E-books

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Interactive Children's Books Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our interactive children's books market report covers the following areas:

Interactive Children's Books Market Size

Interactive Children's Books Market Trends

Interactive Children's Books Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing e-commerce and m-commerce market as one of the prime reasons driving the interactive children's books market growth during the next few years.

Interactive Children's Books Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Interactive children's books market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Corus Entertainment Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co., Lagardère Group, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy.name Ltd., Scholastic Corp., and ViacomCBS Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the interactive children's books market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Interactive Children's Books Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive children's books market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interactive children's books market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interactive children's books market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive children's books market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Physical books Market size and forecast 2019-2024

eBooks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing e-commerce and m-commerce market

Personalization of storybooks

Increasing number of independently published books

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Arbordale Publishing LLC

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Corus Entertainment Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co.

Lagardère Group

Lerner Publishing Group Inc.

Lostmy.name Ltd.

Scholastic Corp.

ViacomCBS Inc

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

