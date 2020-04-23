The 7th Global New Material Startups Contest kicks off in Ningbo, China

NINGBO, China, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th China-Ningbo Global New Material Startups Contest will formally commence in Ningbo, Zhejiang province on April 23, 2020.

Given the rapid emergence of a new round of innovation in science and technology as well as ongoing transformation across all industries, Ningbo National Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone (also known as New Materials Science and Technology Park) has hosted the Global New Material Startups Contest for six consecutive years, attracting high-level talent projects in a number of sectors, including new materials, life science, high-end equipment, new energy and automobiles.

The final of the 7th China-Ningbo Global New Material Startups Contest will be held in September 2020. Targeting cities in China as well as around the world that have taken the lead in new materials, the smart economy as well as intelligent technologies, this year's event will adopt an innovative approach to the online + offline model as a vehicle for attracting talents and introducing intellectual resources. The contest will consist of three online qualifying heats and field tryouts which will be held in Xi'an and Shenzhen. Finally, 40 outstanding projects will be selected to participate in the final competition and compete for the top ten positions. The organizer will launch an official website for the contest, helping participants and investors as well as creative talents and entrepreneurs gain an in-depth understanding of the event, while giving them access to important resources, including Ningbo National Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone's talent recruitment policy and project docking roadshows.

This year's event will provide direct benefits for high-level talents and outstanding projects as part of the Hi-Tech Zone's talent policy, with the top five projects qualifying for grants of up to approx. US$5.6 million (40 million yuan).