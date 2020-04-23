

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) reported that its first-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders was $16.1 million or $0.17 per share, compared to net income of $34.3 million or $0.40 per share for the same period in 2019.



Core Funds from Operations was $1.22 per unit compared to $1.18 in the prior year.



Total revenues increased $23.0 million, or 8.0 percent, to $310.3 million compared to $287.3 million for the same period in 2019.



The Board of Directors and executive officers have elected to forgo base compensation for at least the second quarter. Cost containment measures have also included the additional furlough of team members and reductions in base compensation for non-furloughed team members.



The company expects that the impact of stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions will have a significant impact on the company's transient RV financial results including a reduction of revenue earned from the rental of sites, ancillary income and fee generation.



The reductions offset by the Company's implementation of cost saving measures, could have an estimated net reduction for the second quarter of 2020 of $15.0 - $18.0 million from the company's original expectations.



