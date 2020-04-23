Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 710000 ISIN: DE0007100000 Ticker-Symbol: DAI 
Xetra
22.04.20
17:35 Uhr
27,850 Euro
+0,420
+1,53 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAIMLER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,80027,98022.04.
27,85028,00022.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAIMLER
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAIMLER AG27,850+1,53 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,15
Hebel: 18,53
mit starkem Hebel
Ask: 0,61
Hebel: 4,59
mit moderatem Hebel