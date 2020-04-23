Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 510300 ISIN: DE0005103006 Ticker-Symbol: ADV 
Xetra
22.04.20
17:35 Uhr
5,630 Euro
+0,040
+0,72 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6205,73022.04.
5,6005,69007:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVA
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE5,630+0,72 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,31
Hebel: 4,33
mit moderatem Hebel