Intertrust Group: Intertrust reports Q1 2020 results



Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 23 April 2020 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions to clients operating and investing in international business, today publishes its results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2020.

Q1 2020 Highlights

Revenue increased 2.1% underlying to EUR 142.1 million.

Adjusted EBITA margin at 32.8% reflecting investments in Centre of Excellence; migration is on track.

As a result of strong cash collection, working capital improved for the 6th consecutive quarter; cash flow from operating activities increased 12.8%.

Leverage ratio improved to 3.77x (Q4 2019: 3.96x).

Existing core business continues to be resilient, being built on 80%-90% recurring revenue and long-term contracts with clients. However, given the uncertainty of the global impact of COVID-19 on the overall economy, our guidance for 2020 is withdrawn.

Analyst call / webcast

Today, Intertrust's CEO Stephanie Miller and CFO Rogier van Wijk will hold an analyst / investor call at 10:00 CET. A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website. The webcast can be accessed here . The supporting presentation can be downloaded from our website .

Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust, commented:

"Amidst these unprecedented times, I am proud of our employees who have shown exceptional commitment and dedication in adapting to the new environment. Thanks to our investments in IT more than 92% of our employees are working from home delivering uninterrupted services to our clients.

We are aware that current uncertainties about the global impact of COVID-19 on the overall economy will impact our growth this year, leading us to withdraw guidance for 2020. We remain confident about the resilience of our ongoing, highly cash generative business, our strong financial position and our ability to successfully navigate through these uncertain times.

We have continued our investments in the Centre of Excellence, and with the migration of selected client support functions from our offices in Hong Kong and Singapore to the Centre of Excellence completed, we are on track.

While COVID-19 forces companies to think and operate differently, our continued investments in technology are a real differentiator and will continue to drive our transformation programme in becoming the leading tech-enabled services firm. We see a window to accelerate our transformation programme and build the next generation of specialised administration services."

