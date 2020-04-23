- Working interest production of 28,916 boepd, a slight increase compared to Q4 2019
- Working interest production of 19,594 boepd on Ezanga, a 5% increase
- Valued production of $103 million, down 23% compared to Q4 2019
- Valued production significantly impacted by the drop in oil price
- Consolidated sales of $80 million after adjustment for the valuation of lifting rights at the end of March
- Well positioned to face current market conditions
- Active implementation of announced cost saving initiatives
- Cash balance of $249 million at the end of March, an increase compared to December 2019 ($231 million)
- Annual General Meeting of shareholders rescheduled to 30 June 2020
Key indicators for the first quarters of 2020
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
Q3
2019
Q4
2019
Q1
2020
Variation vs.
Q1 2019
Q4 2019
Working interest production
Gabon (oil)
bopd
19,733
20,316
20,654
18,612
19,594
-1%
5%
Angola (oil)
bopd
3,041
4,415
4,213
-5%
Tanzania (gas)
mmcfd
35.4
28.2
37.4
34.1
30.7
-13%
-10%
Total
boepd
25,636
25,020
29,937
28,706
28,916
13%
1%
Average sale price
Oil
$/bbl
63.9
72.5
65.8
66.8
56.5
-12%
-15%
Gas
$/BTU
3.26
3.28
3.25
3.26
3.32
2%
2%
Sales
Gabon
$mm
103
126
118
107
83
-33%
-23%
Angola
$mm
11
19
13
-33%
Tanzania
$mm
9
7
9
9
8
-11%
-10%
Valued production
$mm
112
133
139
135
103
-8%
-23%
Drilling activities
$mm
4
3
3
2
5
27%
107%
Trading of third party oil
$mm
7
Adjustment for lifting imbalances
$mm
-12
-11
0
-11
-28
Consolidated sales
103
126
142
133
80
-22%
-40%
M&P's working interest production for Q1 2020 stood at 28,916 boepd, a 1% increase compared to Q4 2019 (28,716 boepd), as the rise in production in Gabon exceeded the slight decline in Angola and Tanzania.
The average sale price for oil in Q1 2020 was $56.5/bbl, vs. $66.8/bbl in Q4 2019. This price reflects lifted production only; however the average price over the period (used for the calculation of valued production) was $49.9/bbl.
As a result, the Group's valued production (income from production activities, before lifting imbalances) fell by 23% compared to Q4 2019 and stood at $103 million.
The adjustment for lifting imbalances had a negative impact of $28 million, most of it ($26 million) related to the adjustment of the value of outstanding lifting rights (1.3 million barrels between Angola and Gabon) at the prevailing oil price as of 31 March 2020.
Taking into account this adjustment, consolidated sales for the Group in Q1 2020 stood at $80 million, a marked drop from Q4 2020.
Production activities
- Gabon
M&P's working interest (80%) oil production on the Ezanga licence was 19,594 bopd in Q1 2020 (gross production: 24,492 bopd), up 5% from Q4 2019. This increase is due in particular to the start of production on three new wells over the period.
The decision made in March to suspend development drilling activities following the drop in oil price was immediately implemented, and the rig was demobilised and stacked on site.
- Tanzania
M&P's working interest (48.06%) gas production on the Mnazi Bay licence was 30.7 mmcfd (gross production: 63.8 mmcfd) in Q1 2020. Gas nominations from TPDC remain below historical levels as a result of continuous availability of hydropower capacity.
- Angola
M&P's working interest (20%) oil production on Block 3/05 was 4,213 bopd in Q1 2020 (gross production: 21,065 bopd), down 5% from Q4 2019.
Financial update
As of 31 March 2020, M&P's cash balance stood at $249 million, up slightly from the closing balance of FY 2019 ($231 million as of 31 December 2019). It is worth highlighting that the first $18.75 million quarterly instalment of the $600 million Term Loan was repaid in March.
The Group is actively implementing the various cost saving initiatives recently announced, and is focusing on all available measures to preserve cash.
In addition to this, and given the current oil price situation, M&P retains the discretion to conduct temporary and targeted production cuts, in certain cases where reservoir conditions allow for a quick recovery.
Rescheduling of the annual General Meeting of shareholders
As a result of the uncertainties arising from the current health crisis due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Board of directors of Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A. which met on 22 April 2020 has decided to reschedule the annual General Meeting initially planned on 11 June 2020 for 30 June 2020 at 2:30 p.m. The details of the meeting will be released later.
