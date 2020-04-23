Working interest production of 28,916 boepd, a slight increase compared to Q4 2019 Working interest production of 19,594 boepd on Ezanga, a 5% increase



Valued production of $103 million, down 23% compared to Q4 2019 Valued production significantly impacted by the drop in oil price Consolidated sales of $80 million after adjustment for the valuation of lifting rights at the end of March



Well positioned to face current market conditions Active implementation of announced cost saving initiatives Cash balance of $249 million at the end of March, an increase compared to December 2019 ($231 million)



Annual General Meeting of shareholders rescheduled to 30 June 2020

Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

Key indicators for the first quarters of 2020

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Variation vs. Q1 2019 Q4 2019 Working interest production Gabon (oil) bopd 19,733 20,316 20,654 18,612 19,594 -1% 5% Angola (oil) bopd 3,041 4,415 4,213 -5% Tanzania (gas) mmcfd 35.4 28.2 37.4 34.1 30.7 -13% -10% Total boepd 25,636 25,020 29,937 28,706 28,916 13% 1% Average sale price Oil $/bbl 63.9 72.5 65.8 66.8 56.5 -12% -15% Gas $/BTU 3.26 3.28 3.25 3.26 3.32 2% 2% Sales Gabon $mm 103 126 118 107 83 -33% -23% Angola $mm 11 19 13 -33% Tanzania $mm 9 7 9 9 8 -11% -10% Valued production $mm 112 133 139 135 103 -8% -23% Drilling activities $mm 4 3 3 2 5 27% 107% Trading of third party oil $mm 7 Adjustment for lifting imbalances $mm -12 -11 0 -11 -28 Consolidated sales 103 126 142 133 80 -22% -40%

M&P's working interest production for Q1 2020 stood at 28,916 boepd, a 1% increase compared to Q4 2019 (28,716 boepd), as the rise in production in Gabon exceeded the slight decline in Angola and Tanzania.

The average sale price for oil in Q1 2020 was $56.5/bbl, vs. $66.8/bbl in Q4 2019. This price reflects lifted production only; however the average price over the period (used for the calculation of valued production) was $49.9/bbl.

As a result, the Group's valued production (income from production activities, before lifting imbalances) fell by 23% compared to Q4 2019 and stood at $103 million.

The adjustment for lifting imbalances had a negative impact of $28 million, most of it ($26 million) related to the adjustment of the value of outstanding lifting rights (1.3 million barrels between Angola and Gabon) at the prevailing oil price as of 31 March 2020.

Taking into account this adjustment, consolidated sales for the Group in Q1 2020 stood at $80 million, a marked drop from Q4 2020.

Production activities

Gabon

M&P's working interest (80%) oil production on the Ezanga licence was 19,594 bopd in Q1 2020 (gross production: 24,492 bopd), up 5% from Q4 2019. This increase is due in particular to the start of production on three new wells over the period.

The decision made in March to suspend development drilling activities following the drop in oil price was immediately implemented, and the rig was demobilised and stacked on site.

Tanzania

M&P's working interest (48.06%) gas production on the Mnazi Bay licence was 30.7 mmcfd (gross production: 63.8 mmcfd) in Q1 2020. Gas nominations from TPDC remain below historical levels as a result of continuous availability of hydropower capacity.

Angola

M&P's working interest (20%) oil production on Block 3/05 was 4,213 bopd in Q1 2020 (gross production: 21,065 bopd), down 5% from Q4 2019.

Financial update

As of 31 March 2020, M&P's cash balance stood at $249 million, up slightly from the closing balance of FY 2019 ($231 million as of 31 December 2019). It is worth highlighting that the first $18.75 million quarterly instalment of the $600 million Term Loan was repaid in March.

The Group is actively implementing the various cost saving initiatives recently announced, and is focusing on all available measures to preserve cash.

In addition to this, and given the current oil price situation, M&P retains the discretion to conduct temporary and targeted production cuts, in certain cases where reservoir conditions allow for a quick recovery.

Rescheduling of the annual General Meeting of shareholders

As a result of the uncertainties arising from the current health crisis due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Board of directors of Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A. which met on 22 April 2020 has decided to reschedule the annual General Meeting initially planned on 11 June 2020 for 30 June 2020 at 2:30 p.m. The details of the meeting will be released later.

Français Anglais pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet millions de pieds cubes par jour Mpc/j mmcfd million cubic feet per day milliards de pieds cubes Gpc bcf billion cubic feet baril B bbl barrel barils d'huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day millions de barils Mb mmbbls million barrels barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day millions de barils équivalent pétrole Mbep mmboe million barrels of oil equivalent

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small PEA-PME and SRD eligible

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422006081/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communication and investor relations Media relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53 +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu