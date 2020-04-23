BODYCOTE PLC - 2019 Dividend and AGM

BODYCOTE PLC (the "Company")

2019 Dividend and AGM

23 April 2020

As reported in our statement of 6 April 2020, Bodycote has a very strong balance sheet and can withstand a significant disruption to trading conditions. We also noted that, given the uncertainty in the current environment, the Board would be keeping the proposal for the final 2019 dividend under review. After due consideration, the Board has determined that, given the current uncertainty, it is in the best interests of all stakeholders to defer the decision on the 14 pence per share dividend proposed with the announcement of the 2019 results in February until there is greater clarity around the severity of the COVID-19 related disruption. The Board recognises the importance of the dividend to shareholders and whilst it remains its intention to pay a further dividend relating to 2019, the timing of any payment will be contingent on prevailing trading conditions over the coming months, together with the global economic outlook beyond this period. An update on the dividend payment will be provided in Q3 2020.

Bodycote's AGM will be held on 28thMay 2020 as previously published. Shareholders (other than two senior executives) will not be able to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders will still be able to vote by proxy using the usual online facilities and by post. A poll will be taken on each of the resolutions put to the meeting and the results will be posted on the Company website. Given the deferral of the proposed dividend payment, a resolution to approve a final dividend will not be put to Shareholders at the AGM.

