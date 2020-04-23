Imperial X Plc - Issue of Equity

23 April 2020



Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Imperial X Plc are pleased to announce that the Company has raised £27,700 via a placing of 1,108,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p per share in the Company at a price of 2.5p per share ("Placing Shares"). The funds will be used for working capital and corporate costs.

Application will be made for the 1,108,000 Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and it is expected that admission will occur on or around 29 April 2020.

On completion of the placing, the Company's enlarged issued capital consists of 51,856,526 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p per share with voting rights. This number may be used by shareholders, following the placing, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

