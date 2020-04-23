Anzeige
Eurocann International Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 22

23 April 2020

EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC
(the "Company" or "Eurocann")

Result of AGM

Eurocann (AQSE: BUD), quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held yesterday at 3 p.m., all resolutions proposed were duly passed by shareholders.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company
Eurocann International plc
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi / Conrad Windham
Telephone: 020 3778 1106

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9796

© 2020 PR Newswire