Donnerstag, 23.04.2020

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
PR Newswire
23.04.2020 | 08:04
47 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 22

23 April 2020

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Redde Northgate has received notification that yesterday that Philip Vincent, the Chief Financial Officer, purchased 19,971 ordinary shares of 50 pence each at a price of 149.4 pence per share. As a result, Philip has 35,841 shares equating to 0.01% of the issued share capital of Redde Northgate plc.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Philip Vincent
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
b)Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
149.419,971
e)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



N/A
f)Date of the transaction
22 April 2020
g)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange

Contact details

For further information please contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate plc is a leading integrated mobility solutions platform formed in February 2020 following the all-share merger of light commercial hire business Northgate plc and Redde plc, the provider of incident and accident management, legal and other mobility-related services.

The Group provides mobility solutions and automotive services to a wide range of businesses and customers spanning the vehicle life cycle across vehicle supply, service, maintenance, repair, recovery, accident and incident management and disposal through sale or salvage.

With an extensive network and diversified fleet of over 110,000 owned vehicles and over 400,000 managed vehicles in more than 100 branches across the UK, Ireland and Spain, the Group aims to utilise its scale, reach and comprehensive suite of integrated services to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders.

Further information regarding Redde Northgate plc can be found on the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.co.uk

ENDS

© 2020 PR Newswire