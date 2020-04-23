

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German GfK consumer confidence data is due at 2.00 am ET Thursday. The forward-looking index is forecast to fall to -1.7 in May from +2.7 in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc. Versus the pound, it dropped.



The euro was worth 1.0828 against the greenback, 116.71 against the yen, 1.0516 against the franc and 0.8760 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



