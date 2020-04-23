Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUKL ISIN: GB00B1XZS820 Ticker-Symbol: NGLB 
Xetra
23.04.20
09:24 Uhr
15,800 Euro
+0,174
+1,11 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,93215,96809:41
15,93015,97209:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15,800+1,11 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 4,01
Hebel: 4,03
mit moderatem Hebel