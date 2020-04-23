

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) reported that its first-quarter turnover increased 0.2 percent to 12.44 billion euros from 12.42 billion euros last year. The latest-quarter results included a positive impact of 0.6 percent from acquisitions net of disposals and negative impact of 0.4 percent from currency.



Underlying sales were flat with volume growth of 0.2% and negative price of 0.2%. Developed markets grew 2.8% whilst emerging markets declined 1.8%. China declined as a result of the downturn in food service, out of home ice cream and retail sales during the lock-down.



Growth in India was impacted by both the slowing market and the lock-down implemented at the end of March, which stopped production and shipping for a number of days.



Latin America grew 4.9% whilst South East Asia was mixed, following the introduction of strict restrictions in the Philippines. North America and Europe benefitted from household stocking, despite a decline in food service and ice cream. E-commerce grew as shoppers moved from offline to online channels.



Beauty & Personal Care underlying sales grew 0.3%, with volume growth of 0.7% and negative pricing of 0.5%. Growth in key categories was driven by both consumption and household stocking.



Home Care underlying sales grew 2.4%, with 2.6% from volume and negative price of 0.2%.



Foods & Refreshment underlying sales declined 1.7%, with volumes down 1.8% and positive pricing of 0.1%.



The company withdrew its previous growth and margin outlook for 2020.



