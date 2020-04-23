Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced the launch of its Contact Center AI Virtual Assistant to help organisations respond to peaks in call volumes as the COVID-19 health crisis continues.

Seamlessly integrated with Vonage Contact Center, Vonage's AI Virtual Assistant adds intelligence to any conversation in a customer's journey, making the customer experience a true competitive advantage by using AI to deliver enhanced self-service interactions that engage every caller in natural language. Deployed through the voice and messaging channels, an AI representative has the ability to answer every customer immediately, facilitate a conversation to understand their needs and take the appropriate action.

"Contact centres play a key role in supporting customers as they are often the first line of defence. And in uncertain times, it's vital for businesses to stay connected with customers without disruption," said Jay Patel, Chief Product Officer for Vonage. "Vonage's AI Virtual Assistant enables organisations to easily manage high call volumes while delivering the best possible customer experience."

Vonage's AI Virtual Assistant makes it easier and more effortless than ever for organisations to maximise the efficiency of their service teams while delivering an exceptional customer experience. The new capability enables businesses to expand their contact centre offering without increasing headcount and provide 24-hour service with minimal human involvement.

Vonage's AI Virtual Assistant ensures phone operation business continuity for organisations with high call volumes. While the contact centre queue is peaking, simple tasks can be offset by the AI-driven conversations and voice-enabled self-service capabilities of Vonage's Virtual Assistant. This enables agents to focus on high-value, loyalty-building interactions, while improving Average Handle Time and First Call Resolution. Business insights are also increased and costs lowered through operational efficiencies. For the customer, wait times are reduced, straightforward queries are immediately resolved and customer satisfaction is increased.

"The pandemic has accelerated the long-anticipated move to cloud-based contact centre resources," explained Dan Miller, Lead Analyst at Opus Research. "Vonage's full-stack approach to CPaaS, CCaaS and microservices simplifies implementation of AI-infused virtual assistants to tackle the challenges of heightened call volumes to remote agents."

Download the datasheet to learn more about how Vonage Contact Center AI Virtual Assistant can help your business better respond to peaks in call volumes.

To find out more about Vonage's AI-driven contact centre technology, visit www.vonage.com.

