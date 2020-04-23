Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856840 ISIN: JP3201200007 Ticker-Symbol: OLY1 
Tradegate
22.04.20
20:40 Uhr
13,700 Euro
-0,100
-0,72 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
OLYMPUS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,90014,40008:50
13,90014,40009:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OLYMPUS
OLYMPUS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION13,700-0,72 %