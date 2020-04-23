Biocomposites Announces New CE Mark for STIMULAN

First calcium matrix to receive European approval as an antibiotic carrier for use in bone and soft tissue

KEELE, England, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announced that its STIMULAN products have gained a new European CE mark approval for mixing with antibiotics: vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin, for use in infected bone and soft tissue.

STIMULAN targets high concentrations of antibiotic at the point of infection at levels unachievable systemically - which lowers rates of reinfection, saves costs and improves patient outcomes. The STIMULAN Rapid Cure and STIMULAN Kit products are the first and only calcium matrices that can carry an antibiotic into bone and soft tissue; offering surgeons the flexibility to apply a broad spectrum of 'off-the-shelf' antibiotics at concentrations that will support their patient-specific treatment plans.

Mr Rhidian Morgan-Jones, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, said: "STIMULAN is the only product that allows me to place the appropriate antibiotics in bone and soft tissue when treating very challenging infected cases. It has played a key role in transforming the outcomes of some very difficult cases."

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "Our goal is to develop and provide products that can significantly improve patient outcomes and decrease hospital readmissions. This is a breakthrough solution for surgeons managing infection, offering them the flexibility to use their chosen antibiotics at patient-specific concentration levels in both bone and soft tissue."

STIMULAN is already used in over 50,000 cases every year and in thousands of hospitals around the world.

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products target a broad spectrum of infection risks across a variety of specialities, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle and podiatry. Its STIMULAN products are the first calcium matrices to receive European approval for mixing with antibiotics such as vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin, for use in bone and soft tissue. Biocomposites products are now used in over 100,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit www.biocomposites.com

