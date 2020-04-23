Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QDY ISIN: CA63010A1030 Ticker-Symbol: LBMB 
Tradegate
23.04.20
09:50 Uhr
0,734 Euro
+0,037
+5,31 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7130,75309:52
0,7220,75909:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NANO ONE MATERIALS
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP0,734+5,31 %