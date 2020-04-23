

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L), a manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry, on Thursday reported growth in edible collagen volumes and said its expectations for good progress in 2020 is unchanged, excluding any negative impact from Covid-19.



In an update for the period January 1 to the current date, the Group said its edible collagen volumes grew by c. 2%, driven by continued execution of growth initiatives and elevated short-term demand relating to Covid-19.



While Emerging markets were up 13 percent, Mature markets declined 3 percent. The growth in Emerging markets were led by strong growth in Latin America, Russia and East and South East Asia, where as mature markets were impacted by the ongoing distributor destocking in Continental EU & West and a weaker demand environment during January and February in the UK & Ireland.



In addition, the Group said its Board decided to delay payment of its 2019 final dividend of 6.3 pence, by withdrawing the proposed recommendation from the resolutions being put at the AGM on 30 April, due to uncertainty as a result of Covid-19.



But, the Group said Board intends to pay an additional interim dividend of the same amount in the second half of 2020, and will keep this under review as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds. Despite its good volume growth performance in Q1, the Group said, it does not envisage any change to prior volume guidance for 2020.



