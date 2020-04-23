

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK budget deficit for the financial year ended March 2020 exceeded the government estimate, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Public sector net borrowing increased GBP 9.3 billion from the last year to GBP 48.7 in the financial year ended March. This was above the GBP 47.4 billion borrowing projected by the Office for Budget Responsibility.



Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks rose GBP 3.9 billion to GBP 3.1 billion in March. This was the highest borrowing in any March since 2016.



At the end of March, public sector net debt excluding banks, was GBP 1.80 trillion or 79.7 percent of GDP. This was an increase of GBP 30.5 billion compared with March 2019.



The ONS cautioned that the coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on the UK public sector finances.



The full effects of COVID-19 on the public finances will become clearer in the coming months. This means that some of the statistics included in this release will be prone to larger revisions than normal, once more data become available, the ONS added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX