Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M10S ISIN: GB00B27YGJ97 Ticker-Symbol: 0L3 
Stuttgart
23.04.20
09:25 Uhr
0,710 Euro
+0,004
+0,57 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERFIELD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERFIELD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERFIELD
SEVERFIELD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEVERFIELD PLC0,710+0,57 %