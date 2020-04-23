Severfield has confirmed there was no material impact on trading from COVID-19 in FY20. Its end March net funds position was above our expectations and its stated facility headroom was c £50m at that time. Understandably, the start to FY21 has seen disruption both in the UK, and from India's lockdown status. The impact on trading is difficult to assess accurately so we are withdrawing our estimates beyond FY20 until the scale of the overall business impact can be better quantified.

