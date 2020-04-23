The "UK Point of Sale Finance: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK market for point of sale, or POS, finance is also known as retail finance, in-store credit or store installment credit. It refers to loans provided by, or on behalf of, a retailer to enable a consumer to make a purchase.
This report has been updated and extended to take into account recent growth in the market and to revise market size estimates. The report quantifies the market size in loans outstanding, new lending and loan provider revenues, historical growth rates and levels of industry profitability.
Objectives of the report
This report addresses questions on the market:
- How does the market work? What changes have there been recently?
- What would be the impact of an interest rate rise?
- Which types of retailers use it most frequently?
- How does it compare with alternative and substitute forms of finance?
- What role has new technology played in the market?
- What is the market size and historical growth rate, in terms of total loans outstanding, new lending and lender revenues?
- What are the risks to future market growth?
- How does the market compare with those in other countries?
- Who are the main finance providers and principals, which are most widely used by retailers, how have they performed?
- In simple terms, what do they each do, who do they work for and how do they operate?
- What do the leading UK retailers do to what extent do they use this form of finance, how do usage patterns vary by sector, which providers does each use and what is the extent of churn?
Key Topics Covered:
About the Market
- POS finance is consumer credit provided for the purchase of specific goods or services
- Legal structure of POS finance solutions
- POS market structure
- POS products
- Who offers POS finance?
- Conventional POS finance via physical stores
- Conventional POS finance via E-Commerce sites
- Conventional POS finance via medical and other professional practices
- Total conventional POS
- Retailers offering shorter-term POS facilities
- Local case study: Salisbury
- Regulation of the POS market
- Regulatory requirements
- Obtaining FCA authorisations
- Possible further changes to regulation
- POS terms offered by leading retailers
- Adjacent markets include store cards and credit accounts
- Store cards and credit accounts
- Credit cards
- Personal loans
- Car finance
- Small business POS
Market size and growth
- Market size by loan books
- Market size by volume of new lending
- Market size by volume of lender revenues
- Market drivers and forecasts
COVID-19
Competitive landscape
- Overall market shares by lender
- Market share by sectors and leading retailers
Brokers
- Deko
- Divido Financial Services Ltd.
- Barclays Partner
- Clearpay
- Hitachi Capital
- Home Retail Group
- Ikano
- Close Brothers Retail Finance
- OMNI Capital Retail Finance Ltd
- Paybreak Limited (afforditNOW)
- PayPal
- Rematch Credit (DivideBuy)
- Secure Trust (V12 Retail Finance)
- Shop Direct
- Other lenders
- ApptoPay
- Auto Serve Finance Limited,
- Azule Limited
- Caledonian Consumer Finance
- Carnegie Consumer Finance
- First Senior Finance Limited
- Funeral Safe
- Laybuy Holdings
- Lending Works Limited
- NewDay
- Pay Later Financial Services (Fly Now Pay Later)
- PayitMonthly Limited
- Payment Assist
- Paysafe Financial Services
- Premium Credit
- Propensio Finance
- Shawbrook Bank
- Snap Finance Ltd. (Pay Weekly)
- Social Money Ltd (Payl8r)
- Specialist Lending Ltd (Duologi)
- Splitpay
- Tabeo Broker
- Tymit Limited
- Wesleyan Bank
