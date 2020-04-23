The "UK Point of Sale Finance: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK market for point of sale, or POS, finance is also known as retail finance, in-store credit or store installment credit. It refers to loans provided by, or on behalf of, a retailer to enable a consumer to make a purchase.

This report has been updated and extended to take into account recent growth in the market and to revise market size estimates. The report quantifies the market size in loans outstanding, new lending and loan provider revenues, historical growth rates and levels of industry profitability.

Objectives of the report

This report addresses questions on the market:

How does the market work? What changes have there been recently?

What would be the impact of an interest rate rise?

Which types of retailers use it most frequently?

How does it compare with alternative and substitute forms of finance?

What role has new technology played in the market?

What is the market size and historical growth rate, in terms of total loans outstanding, new lending and lender revenues?

What are the risks to future market growth?

How does the market compare with those in other countries?

Who are the main finance providers and principals, which are most widely used by retailers, how have they performed?

In simple terms, what do they each do, who do they work for and how do they operate?

What do the leading UK retailers do to what extent do they use this form of finance, how do usage patterns vary by sector, which providers does each use and what is the extent of churn?

Key Topics Covered:

About the Market

POS finance is consumer credit provided for the purchase of specific goods or services

Legal structure of POS finance solutions

POS market structure

POS products

Who offers POS finance?

Conventional POS finance via physical stores

Conventional POS finance via E-Commerce sites

Conventional POS finance via medical and other professional practices

Total conventional POS

Retailers offering shorter-term POS facilities

Local case study: Salisbury

Regulation of the POS market

Regulatory requirements

Obtaining FCA authorisations

Possible further changes to regulation

POS terms offered by leading retailers

Adjacent markets include store cards and credit accounts

Store cards and credit accounts

Credit cards

Personal loans

Car finance

Small business POS

Market size and growth

Market size by loan books

Market size by volume of new lending

Market size by volume of lender revenues

Market drivers and forecasts

COVID-19

Competitive landscape

Overall market shares by lender

Market share by sectors and leading retailers

Brokers

Deko

Divido Financial Services Ltd.

Barclays Partner

Clearpay

Hitachi Capital

Home Retail Group

Ikano

Close Brothers Retail Finance

OMNI Capital Retail Finance Ltd

Paybreak Limited (afforditNOW)

PayPal

Rematch Credit (DivideBuy)

Secure Trust (V12 Retail Finance)

Shop Direct

Other lenders

ApptoPay

Auto Serve Finance Limited,

Azule Limited

Caledonian Consumer Finance

Carnegie Consumer Finance

First Senior Finance Limited

Funeral Safe

Laybuy Holdings

Lending Works Limited

NewDay

Pay Later Financial Services (Fly Now Pay Later)

PayitMonthly Limited

Payment Assist

Paysafe Financial Services

Premium Credit

Propensio Finance

Shawbrook Bank

Snap Finance Ltd. (Pay Weekly)

Social Money Ltd (Payl8r)

Specialist Lending Ltd (Duologi)

Splitpay

Tabeo Broker

Tymit Limited

Wesleyan Bank

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqy6kb.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005294/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900