The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 27 April 2020. ISIN DK0060885978 --------------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest Strategi Alternativer --------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS --------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 195393 --------------------------------------------------- Short name WEISA --------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=771184