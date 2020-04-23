Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission April 29 2020, at 03.00 pm CEST.
The Interim Report for Q1 2020 (published 29 April 2020) will be presented and questions answered.
Presiding:
Kim Ullman, CEO
Ola Helgesson, CFO
The teleconference will be available at:
SE: +46-850558350
UK: +44-3333009260
US: +1-6467224903
To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q1-2020
Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.
Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q1 2020 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.
Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on the cost-effective and secure transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. Concordia Maritime's Series B share has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm since 1984. www.concordiamaritime.com
Contacts:
Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46 31 855009
Mob +46 704 855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com"
Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46 31 855003
Mob +46 704 855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com
