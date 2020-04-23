Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2020 | 11:05
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial to announce 2020 First Quarter financial results on May 6, 2020

London, April 23, 2020

CNH Industrial.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20200423_PR_CNH_Industrial_Q1_Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e7a486a5-eb85-40be-a445-1315f9a3d3f7)
