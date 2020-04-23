REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: REVIV3 PROCARE Launches Third Party Platform Marketing Program and Expects Increase Sales on Amazon.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV) announced the launched of its third-party platform marketing program today. The program which is expected to be the largest marketing campaign in the company's history will be launched on multiple third-party platforms with Amazon.com as the primary platform.

"Our extensive marketing analysis and testing which began in January of this year is now complete. We expect to launch our largest advertising campaign in the company's history for third-party online platforms on April 26 and project significant increase in sales as well as vastly expanding product visibility to help educate consumers on Reviv3 products." Commented Jeff Toghraie, Reviv3's Chief Executive. "This is yet another major component of our new initiatives which along with our high customer retention rate and excellent product reviews is expected to be major contributor to our projected increased revenues." Concluded Toghraie.

Reviv3's online marketing program will utilize the company's proprietary sales analysis software in parallel with data from third-party systems with the expectation to continuously optimize ad spend, brand exposure and revenue generation to the greatest extent possible.

As mentioned in a recent press release (https://www.accesswire.com/585261/Reviv3-Procare-Announces-Major-Changes-for-Much-Higher-Projected-Revenue), Revive Procare is moving the company in a new direction towards its hopes of much higher projected sales!

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV) is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale, and distribution of premium quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. We are committed to using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create clinically proven, professional grade products that simply work. Our products are sold in targeted markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Visit us at: reviveprocare.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's belief, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3's ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skin care companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3's earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

