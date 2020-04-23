

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $477.8 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $421.3 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $453.0 million or $2.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $2.22 billion from $2.19 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $453.0 Mln. vs. $425.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.04 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.06 -Revenue (Q2): $2.22 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.



