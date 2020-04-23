With effect from April 24, 2020, the unit rights in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 06, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CMOTEC UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014399044 Order book ID: 195424 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 24, 2020, the paid subscription units in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CMOTEC BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014399051 Order book ID: 195425 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB