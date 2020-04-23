Technavio has been monitoring the automotive prognostics market and it is poised to grow by 57.8 million units during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Ansik Inc., Cloudera Inc., Continental AG, Garrett Motion Inc., General Motors Co., Omnitracs LLC, Open Text Corp., Pivotal Software Inc., Ridgetop Group Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH are some of the major market participants. The demand of electric vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand of electric vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Automotive Prognostics Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Automotive prognostics market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Commercial Vehicles
- Passenger Cars
- End-user
- Aftermarket
- OEMs
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Automotive prognostics market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive prognostics market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Prognostics Market Size
- Automotive Prognostics Market Trends
- Automotive Prognostics Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies implementation of 5G technology to enhance prognostics efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive prognostics market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Prognostics Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive prognostics market, including some of the vendors such as Ansik Inc., Cloudera Inc., Continental AG, Garrett Motion Inc., General Motors Co., Omnitracs LLC, Open Text Corp., Pivotal Software Inc., Ridgetop Group Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive prognostics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
automotive prognostics market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive prognostics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive prognostics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive prognostics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive prognostics market vendors
