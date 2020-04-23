COVID-19 Impact on Renewable Energy Market - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "COVID-19 Impact on Renewable Energy Market by Technology (Wind and Solar), End-User (Utilities, Captive (Industrial, Commercial and Residential) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", the global Renewable Energy Market size is projected to grow from USD 184.3 billion in 2020 to USD 226.1 billion by 2021, in the realistic scenario during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the renewable energy industry include the slowdown in oil consumption due to the COVID-19 outbreak as many utilities are trying for a 100% transition into renewables.

The solar segment is projected to be the largest segment in the Renewable Energy Market during the forecast period

The solar segment is likely to witness the adoption of new solar technologies such as floating solar farms and Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) solar technology during the forecast period (from 2019 to 2021). Also, the demand for energy from the residential and commercial sectors is continuously increasing as the majority of the population is staying at home and working from home. Hence, adopting new technologies is expected to be cost-effective for the companies as well as end-users.

The utilities/power producers segment is projected to be the largest market for renewable energy during the forecast period

Utilities/power producers who had already shifted or are planning to shift to the renewable energy sector will be the gainers during the forecast period. Also, the long-term and reliable government policies and increased energy independence are expected to be the key motives for utilities making the transition to 100% renewables in the future.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for renewable energy during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for renewable energy during the forecast period. There will be no shortage of renewable energy parts in the Asia Pacific region as China has already relocated some of its production capacity in neighboring countries such as Vietnam and India. Also, the Asia Pacific region is close to the optimistic scenario because China holds the majority of Renewable Energy Market share, and only a few areas in the country are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

